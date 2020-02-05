Capitals' John Carlson: Three-point night against Kings

Carlson scored a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

The blueliner fired home the Caps' first goal in the second period, then set up Alex Ovechkin for the final two goals of a natural hat trick in the third. Carlson has four multi-point performances in the last seven games, and on the season he's piled up a remarkable 15 goals and 68 points in only 55 games.