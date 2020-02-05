Capitals' John Carlson: Three-point night against Kings
Carlson scored a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
The blueliner fired home the Caps' first goal in the second period, then set up Alex Ovechkin for the final two goals of a natural hat trick in the third. Carlson has four multi-point performances in the last seven games, and on the season he's piled up a remarkable 15 goals and 68 points in only 55 games.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Two helpers in comeback win•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Adds to impressive point total•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Earns power-play assist•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Dominating season continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.