Carlson racked up three assists with two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 7-4 win over Edmonton.

The three points were a season high for the veteran blueliner, who has been on a tear in November with two goals and 10 points in the last seven games. Carlson has seen his production tail off the last few seasons, but the 35-year-old may be turning back the clock -- with four goals and 17 points in 19 contests, he's on pace to top 70 points for the first time since 2021-22.