Capitals' John Carlson: Three-point night in OT win

Carlson scored a goal on five shots and added two power-play assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.

He provided the primary helper on both of Alex Ovechkin's second-period goals, giving Carlson an incredible nine points (three goals, six assists) in six games to begin the season. Six of those nine points have come with the man advantage, however, as the Caps have benefited from some undisciplined play by the opposition -- Carlson is averaging more than six minutes of PP time a night so far, a pace that is bound to slow down sooner rather than later.