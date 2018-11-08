Capitals' John Carlson: Two assists in win over Pens
Carlson picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding two shots, four blocked shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.
It as an impressive performance at both ends of the ice for Carlson, who now has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 14 games to begin the season -- including a remarkable 10 points (one goal, nine assists) with the man advantage. The 28-year-old is coming off a career year, but he's somehow found another gear to kick off 2018-19.
More News
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Registers two helpers•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Excellent showing Monday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Three-point night in OT win•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies goal, assist Thursday•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Two-point effort in rout of Bruins•
-
Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies apple in preseason win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...