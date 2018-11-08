Capitals' John Carlson: Two assists in win over Pens

Carlson picked up two assists, one on the power play, while adding two shots, four blocked shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

It as an impressive performance at both ends of the ice for Carlson, who now has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 14 games to begin the season -- including a remarkable 10 points (one goal, nine assists) with the man advantage. The 28-year-old is coming off a career year, but he's somehow found another gear to kick off 2018-19.