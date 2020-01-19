Play

Capitals' John Carlson: Two helpers in comeback win

Carlson picked up two assists in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

Both helpers came during a third-period comeback from a 4-1 deficit. Carlson heads into the All-Star break having found the scoresheet in four straight games, and he already has a massive 13 goals and 60 points through 49 contests.

