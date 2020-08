Carlson notched two power-play assists in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders during Game 1 of their first-round series.

After missing all three games for the Caps in the seeding round robin with an undisclosed injury, Carlson was in top form in his return to the lineup. Washington still has plenty of time to get back into this series, but the team will likely need its top blueliner to stay productive to do it.