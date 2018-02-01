Capitals' John Carlson: Two more helpers Wednesday
Carlson picked up two assists, one on the power play, with two PIM, two hits, a shot on net, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
He extended his point streak to four games, and Carlson has three goals and nine points through 10 games in January. The 28-year-old also has an impressive 40 points in 50 games on the season, putting him on pace to blow past the career-high 55 points he established in 2014-15.
