Carlson notched two assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
He also added three shots, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating to his ledger. Carlson has a four-game point streak going, and on the season the All-Star blueliner has been extremely productive once again with five goals and 19 points through 20 contests.
