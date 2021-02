Carlson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

After helping set up T.J. Oshie midway through the second period for the Caps' opening goal, Carlson potted the team's only tally at five-on-five to tie the score at 2-2 in the third. The All-Star blueliner has had a bit of a slow start to the season by his recent standards, but that still leaves him with five goals and 14 points through 17 games.