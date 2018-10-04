Capitals' John Carlson: Two-point effort in rout of Bruins

Carlson scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Bruins.

The Caps scored four times with the man advantage in the rout, and not surprisingly Carlson played a big part in that impressive showing. He scored a career-high 32 power-play points last season, helping to fuel his breakout 68-point campaign, and the 28-year-old looks intent on proving those numbers were anything but a fluke.