Capitals' John Carlson: Two-point effort in rout of Bruins
Carlson scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Bruins.
The Caps scored four times with the man advantage in the rout, and not surprisingly Carlson played a big part in that impressive showing. He scored a career-high 32 power-play points last season, helping to fuel his breakout 68-point campaign, and the 28-year-old looks intent on proving those numbers were anything but a fluke.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...