Capitals' John Carlson: Two-point effort Tuesday
Carlson notched two assists in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Senators.
The 29-year-old continues to steam towards not only a career-best season, but potentially the first 100-point campaign by a defenseman since Brian Leetch in 1991-92. Carlson now has 13 goals and 54 points through 44 games, and he hasn't slowed down much lately, racking up 17 points (five goals 12 helpers) in 16 contests since the beginning of December.
