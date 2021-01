Carlson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Carlson opened the scoring midway through the first period, extending his point streak to four games. The All-Star blueliner has a tidy two goals and seven points through seven contests, and the Caps will continue to lean heavily on him for offense, especially with Alex Ovechkin (COVID-19 protocols) still sidelined.