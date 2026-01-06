Carlson produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

The veteran blueliner helped set up what proved to be the game-winner for Alex Ovechkin in the second period, before flipping home an empty-netter from deep in his own end in the third. Carlson snapped a brief five-game point drought with the effort, and on the season he's collected nine goals and 31 points in 39 contests.