Capitals' John Carlson: Two points in Monday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.
The veteran blueliner helped set up what proved to be the game-winner for Alex Ovechkin in the second period, before flipping home an empty-netter from deep in his own end in the third. Carlson snapped a brief five-game point drought with the effort, and on the season he's collected nine goals and 31 points in 39 contests.
