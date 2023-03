Carlson scored a goal and an assist on three shots, fueling the Capitals to a 6-1 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Returning from a scary injury where he got hit in the face with a slap shot, Carlson made his presence known, scoring on a shot from the point that beat Anton Khudobin. The American defender would also pick up a helper on Nicklas Backstrom's power-play goal. This performance gives Carlson nine goals and 23 points in 31 games on the year.