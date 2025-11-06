Carlson collected an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Blues.

It was Carlson's tally midway through the second period that chased Jordan Binnington from the St. Louis crease, giving Washington a 4-0 lead. The veteran blueliner snapped a four-game point drought with the performance, and through 13 contests this season, Carlson has delivered three goals and nine points, including four power-play helpers.