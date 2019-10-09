Capitals' John Carlson: Two points in win

John Carlson scored a goal and an assist while finishing plus-1 in a 4-3 overtime win against the Stars on Tuesday.

In addition to his two points, Carlson finished with four shots on goal and four blocked shots in 26:06 of ice time. He's posted five points and a plus-2 rating through four contests and already has a pair of multi-point efforts to his name in 2019-20. Next up for Carlson and the Caps is a road game in Nashville on Thursday.