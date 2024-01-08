Carlson scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Kings.

He also added four shots on net, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating. Carlson has found the scoresheet in three straight games, and Sunday's GWG was his first of the season. The 33-year-old blueliner has had a roller coaster season so far, along with the rest of the Capitals' roster, but over the last 10 contests he's managed two goals and eight points.