Capitals' John Carlson: Will play Tuesday

Carlson (lower body) will play Tuesday against the Blues, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Capitals are playing it careful with Carlson, as they should. After all, he's coming off a season where he potted 15 goals and 53 assists. The 28-year-old is key to Washington's defense, so any good news on his health is welcomed.

