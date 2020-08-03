Carlson (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Lightning on Monday.

Carlson will miss his first game of the season, having appeared in all 69 regular-season outings for the club. With the elite blueliner on the shelf, Dmitry Orlov could get bumped up to the top power-play unit while Radko Gudas slots back into the lineup. The obvious priority for the Caps will be getting Carlson back in the lineup following the round-robin clashes.