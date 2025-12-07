Carlson (upper body) isn't in the lineup for Sunday's home matchup against Columbus, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Carlson will miss his third game in a row, with his next chance to return to the lineup coming at home Thursday versus the Hurricanes. Due to his absence, Dylan McIlrath will suit up Sunday and skate next to Rasmus Sandin on the third pairing, while Martin Fehervary and Trevor van Riemsdyk will comprise Washington's No. 1 pairing.