Siegenthaler (upper body) blocked four shots and was plus-1 in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Friday.

The 22-year-old did not finish Wednesday's game against Toronto, leaving with an upper-body injury after a collision with teammate Richard Panik. But Siegenthaler was right back in the lineup Friday, paired with John Carlson, the NHL's top-scoring defenseman. Siegenthaler has one assist through nine games.