Siegenthaler tallied an assist and two shots during Tuesday's 6-1 victory over the Senators.

The helper gives Siegenthaler four points over his last nine games. The 22-year-old defender is developing into a serviceable defenseman in his first full NHL season, but with two goals, nine points and a plus-10 rating in 44 games, he remains largely irrelevant for most fantasy purposes.

