Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Bounces back to NHL
Siegenthaler was called up from AHL Hershey on Wednesday.
Expect to see a lot more of Siegenthaler at the top level with Michal Kempny (hamstring) out 4-6 months. The rookie has fashioned four assists to complement a plus-7 rating through 25 NHL games.
More News
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Promoted to top level•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Shipped to minors•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Returns to Caps practice•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Reassigned to minors Thursday•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Contributes helper Thursday•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Playing with poise•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...