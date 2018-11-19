Siegenthaler was promoted from AHL Hershey on Monday.

With Braden Holtby (upper body) healthy, the Caps decided to add some defensive depth by recalling Siegenthaler and shipping Ilya Samsonov back down. The 21-year-old Siegenthaler is unlikely to crack the lineup any time soon (barring injury), but should at least benefit from practicing with the team on a daily basis.