Siegenthaler tallied an assist and two penalty minutes during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Siegenthaler is up to four assists and a plus-7 rating in 17 games. The 21-year-old has been a steady performer on the third pairing since his recall and has temporarily jumped Madison Bowey on the depth chart. The lack of offensive production, however, gives him little fantasy value.

