Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Contributes helper Thursday
Siegenthaler tallied an assist and two penalty minutes during Thursday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.
Siegenthaler is up to four assists and a plus-7 rating in 17 games. The 21-year-old has been a steady performer on the third pairing since his recall and has temporarily jumped Madison Bowey on the depth chart. The lack of offensive production, however, gives him little fantasy value.
More News
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Playing with poise•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Notches helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Called up from minors•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Sent down to minors Friday•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Summoned by parent club•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Sent down to minors Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...