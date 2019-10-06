Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Dips toe in minors
Siegenthaler was technically reassigned to the minors Sunday, but is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Dallas, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Siegenthaler averaged 17:23 of ice time through the first three games of the year and should continue to see a similar workload the rest of the year. In those appearances, the Swiss international registered six PIM, one shot and one hit. The 22-year-old's limited offensive offside makes him a low-end fantasy option.
