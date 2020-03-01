Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Draws into lineup
Siegenthaler will play Sunday against the Wild, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Siegenthaler has been a healthy scratch the last three games and is likely to have difficulty securing consistent playing time after Washington acquired defenseman Brendan Dillon from the Sharks at the trade deadline. With just one assist in 18 games since the calendar rolled into 2020, the 22-year-old defender is a non-factor for fantasy purposes.
