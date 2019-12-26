Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Heating up
Siegenthaler has posted a goal and two assists during a three-game point streak.
Siegenthaler is heating up with the streak after recording just two assists in the previous 17 games. The 22-year-old defender has managed two goals and eight points in 38 games in his sophomore season with the Capitals but has yet to establish himself as a dependable fantasy asset.
