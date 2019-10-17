Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Leaves game Wednesday
Siegenthaler left Wednesday's game against Toronto with an upper-body injury and won't return.
Siegenthaler collided with teammate Richard Panik in the second period, and was visibly shaken up from the hit. The Captials would go on to say that Siegenthaler will be re-evaluated Thursday, so more specifics regarding the injury will likely come out at that time. For now, the team will roll with five defenseman for the reminder of the game, with Dmitry Orlov likely to get a bump in ice time to the top pair.
