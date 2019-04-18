Siegenthaler is expected to draw into the lineup Thursday against the Hurricanes, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Siegenthaler is expected to start on the third pairing with Brooks Orpik, replacing a beleaguered Christian Djoos who has looked out of sorts in the first three games of Round One. The 21-year-old defender has an opportunity to cement himself as an everyday NHL player, but his lack of offensive production (four assists in 26 games) doesn't suggest a great deal of fantasy upside.