Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Making playoff debut Thursday
Siegenthaler is expected to draw into the lineup Thursday against the Hurricanes, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Siegenthaler is expected to start on the third pairing with Brooks Orpik, replacing a beleaguered Christian Djoos who has looked out of sorts in the first three games of Round One. The 21-year-old defender has an opportunity to cement himself as an everyday NHL player, but his lack of offensive production (four assists in 26 games) doesn't suggest a great deal of fantasy upside.
More News
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Bounces back to NHL•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Promoted to top level•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Shipped to minors•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Returns to Caps practice•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Reassigned to minors Thursday•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Contributes helper Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...