Siegenthaler has impressed his coaches and could make the Capitals' opening night roster, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Siegenthaler is taking full advantage of the opportunity available while Michal Kempny (upper body) remains sidelined with what is believed to be a concussion. The Swiss blueliner has had a tumultuous journey early in his career having to navigate conditioning issues and personal matters, but has made a strong impression on the Capitals coaches during this training camp and is knocking on the door of a full-time NHL role. The 21-year-old blueliner needs to leapfrog the likes of Brooks Orpik, Madison Bowey, and Christian Djoos for playing time, but should be a fixture in the Capitals ranks sooner rather than later.