Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Notches helper Saturday
Siegenthaler tallied an assist, a plus-2 rating and three hits during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.
Siegenthaler has three assists in 12 games and has helped solidify the blueline following injuries to Brooks Orpik (knee) and Christian Djoos (thigh). WIth the aforementioned Orpik expected to return soon, the 21-year-old Swiss defender could be headed back to the minors in the near future, but he has shown flashes of potential and should be a full-time NHL'er before too long.
