Siegenthaler has posted three assists and a plus-6 rating in his last 13 games.

Siegenthaler has performed well since being recalled in response to injuries to Brooks Orpik (knee) and Christian Djoos (thigh). The 21-year-old projects as a solid defensive defenseman in the NHL ranks and could push for regular ice time in 2019-2020, but his fantasy upside for this season is minimal even in deeper formats unless he can find more of a scoring touch.