Siegenthaler tallied a goal and blocked five shots while logging 15:21 of ice time during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Siegenthaler's marker was the first of his NHL career and happened to come on the one year anniversary of his NHL debut. With only a goal and two assists in 18 games, however, the second-round pick from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft remains irrelevant from fantasy consideration in most formats.