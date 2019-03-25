Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Promoted to top level
Siegenthaler was recalled from AHL Hershey on Monday.
The decision to promote Siegenthaler, 21, comes as Michal Kempny (leg) awaits word on the severity of his injury. The 21-year-old blueliner has four points in 25 NHL games this season, and six more at the AHL level, in 34 appearances. Siegenthaler's lack of production at both levels makes this an ignorable transaction from a fantasy standpoint.
