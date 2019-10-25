Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Provides helper
Siegenthaler produced an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Siegenthaler's shot from the point in the second period was tipped in front by Alex Ovechkin, putting the Capitals ahead 2-1 at the time. The Swiss defenseman has two assists and a plus-7 rating in 12 appearances this year, but he's much more of a defensive presence rather than a regular on the scoresheet.
