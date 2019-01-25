Siegenthaler was shipped down to AHL Hershey on Thursday, TSN reports.

Siegenthaler averaged just 15:12 of ice time in his previous five outings and was scratched twice over that stretch, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him headed to the minors. While with the Bears, the Swiss defenseman figures to see significantly more minutes and figures to be called back up following the All-Star break.

