Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Returns to Caps practice
Siegenthaler joined Washington for practice Thursday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports, indicating he was promoted from the minors.
Siegenthaler's demotion was always going to be temporary, as the club wanted to get him some additional ice time in the minors during the All-Star break. The defenseman will push Madison Bowey for minutes, though Siegenthaler could find himself back with AHL Hershey once Christian Djoos (thigh) is activated off injured reserve.
