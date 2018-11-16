Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Sent down to minors Friday
Siegenthaler has been assigned to AHL Hershey.
Siegenthaler's demotion was needed to make room for goaltender Ilya Samsonov's recall. The Swiss defender tallied no points, three hits and four blocked shots while averaging 11:37 during his recent stint in the big leagues.
More News
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Summoned by parent club•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Sent down to minors Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Making case to stay in big leagues•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Migrating to AHL for 2017-18 season•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Posts six points at World Junior•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Released by Capitals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...