Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Sent down to minors Tuesday
Siegenthaler has been assigned to AHL Hershey, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The move was necessary once the Capitals claimed winger Dmitrij Jaskin off waivers from the Blues earlier in the day and needed to clear roster space. The 21-year-old Swiss blueliner turned heads during training camp with his steady play so he will be on the shortlist for call-ups in case of injury.
