Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Shipped to minors
Washington reassigned Siegenthaler to AHL Hershey on Friday.
The Capitals recalled Christian Djoos (thigh) from his AHL conditioning stint in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Siegenthaler's services as an extra blueliner. The 21-year-old rookie will return to a prominent role with Hershey, where he's posted two assists in 14 appearances this campaign.
More News
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Returns to Caps practice•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Reassigned to minors Thursday•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Contributes helper Thursday•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Playing with poise•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Notches helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Called up from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...