Washington reassigned Siegenthaler to AHL Hershey on Friday.

The Capitals recalled Christian Djoos (thigh) from his AHL conditioning stint in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Siegenthaler's services as an extra blueliner. The 21-year-old rookie will return to a prominent role with Hershey, where he's posted two assists in 14 appearances this campaign.

