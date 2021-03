Head coach Peter Laviolette is pleased with his current defense corps, signaling that Siegenthaler will remain in a depth role for the time being, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Siegenthaler last drew into the lineup on Feb. 4 and appears to be locked into a support role for the foreseeable future. The 23-year-old blueliner can be safely ignored in all formats until he can secure regular ice time.