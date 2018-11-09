Siegenthaler was called up from AHL Hershey on Friday.

Both Brooks Orpik and John Carlson are dealing with lower-body injuries ahead of Friday's home game against the Blue Jackets. Aaron Ness -- who was called up along with Siegenthaler -- has 47 games of NHL experience, whereas the Swiss defenseman is still waiting to make his debut at hockey's highest level.

