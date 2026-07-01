Capitals' Jonny Brodzinski: Lands one-year deal with Washington

Brodzinski signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Capitals on Wednesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Brodzinski made at least 50 regular-season appearances for the Rangers in each of the past three seasons, most recently recording six goals, 10 assists, 47 hits, 19 blocked shots and 12 PIM while averaging 11:10 of ice time across 55 regular-season appearances during the 2025-26 campaign. He'll remain on the East Coast on a one-year, one-way contract with the Capitals, and he'll attempt to carve out a consistent role at the NHL level.