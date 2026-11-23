The Capitals announced Monday that Kyrou is dealing with an upper-body injury, Sammi Silber of The District Standard reports.

While a timetable for the 28-year-old's return isn't yet clear, head coach Spencer Carbery is slated to speak to the media later Monday, which could provide better insight into Kyrou's status. It's not yet clear whether Kyrou will have a chance to suit up Wednesday against the Flyers, but Ethen Frank and Anthony Beauvillier are candidates to enter the lineup if Kyrou is sidelined.