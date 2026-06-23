Capitals' Jordan Kyrou: Dealt to D.C.

Kyrou was traded to the Capitals from St. Louis on Tuesday in exchange for Connor McMichael, Milton Gastrin and the 16th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

After Kyrou was one of the names that headlined rumors at the 2026 trade deadline, he'll head to the nation's capital to play for Washington in the 2026-27 season. The 28-year-old winger has put together a strong career thus far, scoring 168 goals and totaling 378 points across 488 regular-season games with the St. Louis Blues. While he took a small step back in production during the 2025-26 campaign with 46 points in 72 outings, he'll be playing alongside an upgraded supporting cast in Washington, who won the Presidents' Trophy in 2024-25. Despite needing a knee surgery in April, he's a prime bounce-back candidate for the 2026-27 season and should occupy a top-six role, making Kyrou a staple on fantasy rosters for the foreseeable future.