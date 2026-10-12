Kyrou scored a goal in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Kraken.

Kyrou's tenure with the Capitals has gotten off to a middling start. He's played on the third line, earning two points, five shots on net and a minus-6 rating over his first five contests. Kyrou may simply be a victim to the numbers game -- the Capitals' top nine is fairly strong, making competition for ice time tough. The winger had 46 points in 72 regular-season games last year, but he had logged at least 67 points in the previous four campaigns, so he's definitely capable of more offense.