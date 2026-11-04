Kyrou scored a power-play goal and dished out two assists in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Stars.

Kyrou brought the Capitals' offense to life Tuesday with his power-play goal midway through the second period, which cut the team's deficit to three goals. He later picked up two assists to post his first three-point game since Jan. 29. The 28-year-old winger has been finding his groove lately, as he's posted at least one point in eight of his last 10 games. Overall, he's up to five goals, 14 points and 23 shots on net across 14 outings this season. Given his newfound comfort in the Caps' top six, Kyrou is a strong waiver-wire pickup in shallow fantasy leagues due to his upside of 70-plus points.