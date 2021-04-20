Schultz is considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Schultz isn't practicing Tuesday, but the Capitals don't play until Thursday versus the Islanders, so the 30-year-old blueliner may not be forced to miss any additional game action with the lower-body injury he picked up Sunday against Boston. Schultz has picked up 23 points through 42 games this campaign.