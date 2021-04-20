Schultz is considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Schultz isn't practicing Tuesday, but the Capitals don't play until Thursday versus the Islanders, so the 30-year-old blueliner may not be forced to miss any additional game action with the lower-body injury he picked up Sunday against Boston. Schultz has picked up 23 points through 42 games this campaign.
More News
-
Capitals' Justin Schultz: Leaves game Sunday•
-
Capitals' Justin Schultz: Three-point effort Friday•
-
Capitals' Justin Schultz: Six assists in last five games•
-
Capitals' Justin Schultz: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Capitals' Justin Schultz: Dishes helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' Justin Schultz: On track to play Sunday•