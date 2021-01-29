Head coach Peter Laviolette indicated Schultz (face) is considered day-to-day after getting hit in the face with a puck during Thursday's action, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Schultz did not participate in Friday's optional practice session after sustaining the injury in Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Islanders. The 30-year-old's status for Saturday's game against the Bruins is uncertain. Nick Jensen would figure to draw into the lineup should the British Columbia native be unable to play.